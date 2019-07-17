Nigeria: 'So Wizkid is a Woman Beater?'

Cape Town — As the world is busy celebrating Wizkid's birthday, his former manager and mother of his third child, Jada Pollock, has accused him of domestic violence.

Pollock alleges that she has been covering up for him for years and can no longer keep quiet about it. In a post she shared on her Instagram story, Pollock says: "Wizkid beats me a lot, and sometimes leaves me with bruises on my body."

What's going on Wizkid?

She wrote...

"From today I and Ayo no longer work together. I've been in an abusive relationship with him for years covering for him time and time again. And I'm tired. Wiz continuously puts his hand on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover up from the world including my family and friends. It often feels like we are war in the same house. I have done all I can do to keep this all together but from today I let go. You can support someone as much as you can but at some point, you have to value yourself. I can't raise my son in this kind of environment."

This is not the first time Wizkid has been embroiled in drama. Some of his children's mothers have called him a "deadbeat dad". Shola, the mother of his first son Boluwatife accused him of not caring about her son. The mother of his second child, Binta Diallo, once claimed that the pop star owes about U.S.$18,000 for child support.

Pollock heads her own consulting business firm and is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players in the UK. Wizkid and Pollock welcomed their son, Zion, in 2017.

However, Wizkid is yet to respond, but social media users couldn't resist sharing their thoughts.

@iam_tomilade - So Wizkid is a woman beater?

@Betheevo - So when it was COZA, they stood with Busola and now that it is Wizkid, they won't stand with Jada and they want to hear his own side of the story first? 😂😂😂😂😂 Nigerians and Hypocrisy

@IsimaOdeh - If Wizkid really put his hands on Jada, that's unacceptable and blatantly wrong. There is no excuse for domestic violence. This is very sad. She's played an important role in his international career.

@ashediangelo - So wizkid started dating someone new and they've been having issues all of a sudden jada comes out to say he beats her up....stfu lol

@ObuteofNSK - Wizkid is good all round

He is good when singing on the beat

He is good when beating Jada P

He is good when singing with Sarz on the beat.

Maybe he didn't see a good beat at home so he decided to beat JadaP

Wizkid gives us Back to back hits, even at home. Legend I Stan

@MOnwuasoeze - There would be no public outrage against wizkid, your fav feminist would have a busy schedule today so she won't start an hashtag. But when it has to do with a pastor they would start screaming head over hills. Hypocrisy is a Nigerian born in the north breed in the south.

@IsaacDimani - Wizkid about to loose so many endorsements if this turns out to be true.