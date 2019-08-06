Uganda: Bobi Wine Charged With 'Annoying' Ugandan President

Johannesburg — Singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, has been charged with intending to annoy, alarm or ridicule the president, reports BBC.

These charges are in addition to treason charges he was charged with in 2018 for allegedly stoning a vehicle in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy during an election rally in the northern town of Arua.

Wine said in a Facebook post the troops tortured him and many of his colleagues in detention, and spared "no part of my body".

If he is convicted he could face up to life in prison. He is still facing charges in another court, for meeting with his fans to protest against the introduction of the new social media tax of U.S.$0.054 daily, as well as mobile money tax. He is also charged with disobeying Sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act 2013 by holding a public meeting on July 11, 2018, at City Square in Kampala District without giving notice to an authorised officer.

The 37-year-old has recently announced that he will challenge longtime President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 elections.