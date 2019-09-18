Liberia: School Fire Kills Dozens of Children

President George Weah has expressed his condolences to the families of 30 children who died in a school fire on Tuesday.

"My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building. This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved," Weah wrote.



A police spokesperson said the fire broke out while they were reciting the Q'uran.

Weah went to say: " Families and the entire Islamic Community. May God strengthen them and give them the courage to persevere. Let’s continue to keep the families in our prayers."