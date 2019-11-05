South Africa: Mrwetyana Murder-Accused Faces Threats, Insults at Court Appearance

Cape Town — Luyanda Botha, the man accused of the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, has appeared in the Western Cape High Court where members in the gallery demanded he show his face. Some people shouted that the public wanted to "get him", News24 reports.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa lifted the order restricting the media from identifying him following a period of anonymity. Botha wore a hoodie to obscure his face from onlookers. During his brief appearance in court, Botha elected not to apply for bail.

Botha faces charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice over the killing of Uyinene Mrwetyana whose death shocked South Africa and which spurred public awareness and government action on femicide in the country.