West Africa: U.S. Appoints Special Envoy to the Sahel Region

Photo: Atlantic Council
J. Peter Pham, Vice President of the Atlantic Council and director of the Africa Center.
9 March 2020
The United States has created a special envoy for Africa’s Sahel region, Reuters reports.

Quoting a State Department spokesman, the news agency says Peter Pham has been appointed to the role.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's spokesperson Morgan Ortagus announced the appointment on Twitter: ".@SecPompeo  is pleased to appoint @DrJPPham  as the first-ever U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa to maximize U.S. diplomatic efforts in support of security and stability in the Sahel."

Dr Pham's biography on the State Department website says he previously served as United States Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa. Dr Pham also serves as Vice President and Director of the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council.

Dr Pham holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Chicago and a doctorate from the Gregorian University, as well as postgraduate degrees in history, law, international relations, and theology, the biography page says.

Reuters notes that security has progressively worsened in the Sahel, with militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State strengthening their foothold across the region, making large swathes of territory ungovernable and stoking ethnic violence.

