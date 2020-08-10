Mauritania: President Appoints New Cabinet

Mohamed Ould Bilal New Mauritanian PM
10 August 2020
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has appointed veteran public administrator Mohamed Ould Bilal as Prime Minister hours after the previous government resigned amid an investigation into alleged high-level corruption, Aljazeera reports.

Bilal replaces Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz who resigned together with his cabinet after his name was cited in a report by an investigation team formed to shed light on alleged corruption in the government of former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who stepped down last year after a decade in power.

The investigators gave a report documenting their findings to the public prosecutor. Several current ministers were questioned about suspected corruption that occurred on their watch while serving in senior positions in Abdel Aziz's government.

A VOA report reveals the matters investigated included the handling of oil revenues, the sale of state-owned property in Nouakchott, and the liquidation of a state-owned food company, according to parliamentary officials.

The report also says that three former ministers and former prime minister were named in the investigation and that the new government still consists of 18 former ministers.

Report in part from VOA and Aljazeera.

