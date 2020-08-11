West Africa: How Covid-19 Affects the Reproductive Health of Young People

Rowan Pybus/MSF
The 60-bed Khayelitsha Field Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa was developed by MSF to support the nearby Khayelitsha District Hospital to cope with the pressures of peak COVID-19 transmission in the Western Cape.
11 August 2020
allAfrica.com
interview By Sethi Ncube

Johannesburg — The reproductive health of adolescents in West Africa, like so many regions, is being negatively impacted by Covid-19 with maternal mortality being the second cause of death among adolescents in Senegal. allAfrica's Sethi Ncube interviewed Christine Sarr, one of 25 young change-makers from around the world gathered by SheDecides 25x25.
Emphasising that reproductive health is a necessity for development, Sarr is calling on governments in both Senegal and the wider region to prioritise and commit funding to this essential service.

What does your work at SheDecides 25x25 entail?

At SheDecides 25x25 we believe in the empowerment of women, we believe that women have a role in society and their rights should be respected. We advocate for the consideration of the needs of young people, especially on reproductive health. We promote access to information for young people and we have organized a camp for young people to train them with the goal of reaching 5,000 young people in December 2021.

Governments are trying to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and its impact, and then neglecting essential services around reproductive health. What do you suggest your government should do to prevent the long-term effects of this?

Women are afraid to go to the hospital for fear of contracting the virus, children are no longer vaccinated because rumours say that the vaccine would be tested in Africa, and again hospitals limit the number of visits per day, knowing the strong demographic growth of our countries, we are facing at least 8 pregnant women who do not access the services of primary loads. I think that our governments should make efforts in this direction and put a helpline for pregnant women and other complicated cases. Hospitals should be better equipped for reproductive health needs, especially with regard to contraception.

Even in normal times, accessing care for sexual violence can be extremely difficult due to stigma and other reasons - what should women who find themselves in such situations do during the pandemic?

Sexual violence has become a very frequent scourge in Sénégal, in 2019 women's organizations fought for action to be taken, and today in Sénégal we are finally talking about the criminalization of rape (Ed's note: Under the current law in Senegal rape  is considered only a minor offence) . This is a step forward, but that is often not the problem.
The biggest challenge is to denounce these despicable acts, and today - for fear that the society rejects you or that we look at you differently - families prefer not to denounce. Others, for lack of means to take care of victims, leave them to face their fate, which has serious consequences.
And for those who have the courage to denounce, many services have been closed because of the pandemic, legal proceedings have become longer, and it is difficult to win a case very early on, so some people have given up the fight.

Is anything being done to help, for example, sex workers during the pandemic?

In our countries, sex workers are very stigmatized, they are not listened to and yet today with the pandemic they are the most exposed. We recently saw a press release saying they need the support of the state in this time of pandemic and everyone shared this. But with the aim of laughing, and yet these are citizens who are just claiming their right to protection. In this time of the pandemic, the protection of all human beings is a priority and the state should indeed prioritize sex workers. In compliance with barrier measures, social distancing is strongly required, yet the job requires some contact and unfortunately, in most cases, there are no protective measures. If we say we have to adhere to all the regulations, then sex workers have to be better considered.

In most countries health structures are usually not adequately equipped for sexual reproductive health services, do you think there's anything that can pressure governments to do better during this difficult time?

Today we are fighting against the consequences of the coronavirus, the spread of the virus in our countries. But what will happen tomorrow when we are faced with an unwanted pregnancy rate, problematic births because the needs have not been taken into account before, the government must promote communication so that the population can better attend health structures so that their needs are taken care of very early. The state should take an interest in reproductive health problems and heads of hospitals reflect on how specialized services in reproductive health are allocated.

The media's attention has been fully diverted into reporting on the virus, how do you think we can best shift our attention from the virus to other issues of equal importance?

Today nothing can be done without the media, we receive information through the media and this should be a force for civil society to collaborate more with the media to denounce the scourge of violence in our countries. Journalists in our countries must be more sensitized on gender issues in general. Figures must be put on the front page to explain - for example, how many cases of rape have been recorded in our countries - through the newspapers, to sensitize the population on vigilance, and on the importance of taking care of the victims. It would also be interesting to talk about consequences to better reach readers. If we all do it, we can eradicate the virus and avoid the consequences of not taking in account reproductive health needs.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Ramps Up Covid-19 Support to Hotspot Countries in Africa
This is How Aid Groups Are Helping South Africans Fight Covid-19
Responders 'In the Dark' About Spread of Covid-19 Across Africa
Liberian Economic Update Shows High Human Cost of Covid-19
Africa at 'Pivotal Point', Approaches One Million Covid-19 Cases
Boko Haram Wreaks Havoc in Northern Cameroon
Responders 'In the Dark' About Spread of Covid-19 Across Africa
Gambia Declares Lockdown as Covid-19 Cases Spike
Effects of Covid-19 Felt For Decades to Come, WHO Chief Says
Africa at 'Pivotal Point', Approaches One Million Covid-19 Cases
Mnangagwa Imposes Curfew As Covid-19 Infections Rise in Zimbabwe
WHO Warns About Inadequate Protection for Covid-19 Health Workers
South Africa's Schools to Close - Again
Greater Health Services Needed for Africa's Displaced, WHO Says
COVID-19 Infections Surge as South Africa Readies Vaccine Trial
WHO Notes 'Emerging Evidence' of COVID-19 Possibly Going Airborne
WHO Appoints Johnson Sirleaf and Clark to Head COVID-19 Panel
COVID-19 Means 'Considerably Worse' Outlook for Africa - IMF
Teachers, Minister Split Over Reopening of South African Schools
Investment Flows in Africa Set to Fall Sharply
Don't Neglect Malaria and Measles Amid COVID-19!
University Prepares COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in South Africa
Guinea Battling COVID-19 'Shame' and Pandemic
Elderly, Ill Told to Lock Down as South Africa Hits COVID-19 High
Sickle Cell Disease Patients at Higher Risk of Severe COVID-19
Africa The Unsung Continent in the Fight Against  COVID-19
Nigerian Musician Naira Marley Defies Ban, Holds Concert in Abuja
Safety Measures for Places of Learning Rolled Out in Nigeria
Effective COVID-19 Drug a 'Breakthrough' for Minority of Patients
This WhatsApp Service Became Essential For Navigating COVID-19
What About Africa's Small, Medium Businesses During COVID-19?
Kenya Govt Extends 30-Day Ban on Bars, Gatherings
WHO Fights COVID-19 and Other Killers on Multiple Fronts
Zimbabweans Living With Albinism Feel Neglected During Lockdown
Uganda Govt Faces Some Hurdles in Plan to Reopen Schools
African Media Suffers 'Devastating Impact' of COVID-19
Botswana Allows Farmers to Keep Wildlife to Boost Agro-Tourism
Africa Urged to Prepare for a Long Fight with COVID-19
Dealing With Mental Health in the Time of COVID-19 Pandemic
South Africa Moves to Lockdown Level 3 Come June 1st
When COVID-19 Goes Straight to Your Head!
'Let's Use Interconnectedness That Spread COVID-19 to Fight It'
Nigerians Throw Caution to the Wind as COVID-19 Lockdown Eases
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Is Now the Right Time for South African Schools to Reopen?
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana
Nigeria Central Bank Weighs Funding Coronavirus Vaccine Research
Fake Information, Videos Hamper Fight Against COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Tobacco Giant Drops Court Case Over South African Cigarette Ban
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
The Crisis Hitting African Journalism in the Face of COVID-19
Africa Turns to E-Learning Amid the 'New Normal' of COVID-19
Old and New Classic African Music to Discover During Lockdown
'We Need Leadership, Not Prayers', Tanzanian President Told
Two Months In, Africa Works to Contain COVID-19
eSwatini Govt Will Not Feed the Starving During Lockdown
What Are Africa's Chances of Economic Recovery After COVID-19?
Zambia Leader Under Fire Over Handling of COVID-19 Crisis
COVID-19 - Fact Checking a Must as Misinformation Spreads
Uganda, South Sudan COVID-19 Patient Deportations Test EAC Unity
African Sports Feeling the Pinch as COVID-19 Halts Events
Will African Migration to China Ever Be the Same Again?
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19
Africa Can't Let Maternity Care Falter During COVID-19 Outbreak
Malawi Court Halts COVID-19 Lockdown ... For Now
Domestic Worker Gives Away Nearly Half Her Salary During Lockdown
Mozambique Faces More Hurdles in Fight Against Spread of COVID-19
eSwatini Refutes Reports of King Mswati's Illness
AU Scouts for Funding for Africa as COVID-19 Reality Bites
In Malawi, Nurses Call Off Strike After Deal With Govt
In Zimbabwe, Lack of Tests Sparks Fear COVID-19 Goes Undetected
Could COVID-19 Move Landmark Presidential Election in Malawi?
Street Vendors Feel the Squeeze Under Strict COVID-19 Measures
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Mining Houses' Response to COVID-19
COVID-19 - How Close Are We to Quick Tests, Treatment, Vaccine?
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
All Hands on Deck as Zimbabwe Tackles Spread of COVID-19
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade
COVID-19 Patients With Hypertension Advised to Stay on Medication
COVID-19 - South Africans Share Sanitation, Water Access Fears
Zimbabwe Goes Into 21-Day Lockdown to Combat Spread of COVID-19
How COVID-19 is Affecting Conflict-Affected Africa
Uganda Govt Orders Two-Week Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Tanzania Records First COVID-19 Death
Kenya Records a Spike in Pneumonia Cases Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Update: Things You Need to Know to Reduce COVID-19
Museveni Suspends Uganda's Public Transport Over COVID-19
Rise of COVID-19 Cases Raises Fear of Full-Blown Crisis in Africa
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
COVID-19 - African Development Bank Unveils U.S.$3 Billion Bond
Kenya Has First COVID-19 Death as Number of New Cases Rise
UN Calls for Global Ceasefire to Focus on Covid-19 Fight
Fake News Obstructs Africa's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 WhatsApp Helpline Helps Millions Monitor Pandemic
Kenyatta Issues a Nationwide Curfew in War on COVID-19
Fear as New Locust Swarms Invade Kenya
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
COVID-19 Provokes Anti-Traveller Sentiment in Cameroon
African Sports Events, Camps Take Backseat as COVID-19 Spreads
Here's How COVID-19 Is Impacting Kenya
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Dear South Africans, COVID-19 is Life-Changing
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
Africa's Soccer Body Suspends Qualifiers Over COVID-19
Mnangagwa Declares COVID-19 a National Disaster in Zimbabwe
Controversy Around Liberia's First Confirmed Coronavirus Case
Ethiopia Bans Public Events as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Kenyans Arrested For Fake COVID-19 Tests, Information
Rwanda Confirms Four More COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO
SADC Goes Virtual as COVID-19 Spreads
COVID-19 - Soldiers Ready to Repatriate South Africans from Wuhan
Calls for Calm as Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
'Serious Losses' to South African Tourism Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Coronavirus Has African Leaders Adopting New Greeting Style
Nigeria Disease Control Boss in 'Self-Isolation' After China Trip
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.