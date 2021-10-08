Burkina Faso: Murder Accused Compaore Chooses to Stay Away for Thomas Sankara Trial

L'Observateur Paalga
Thomas Sankara (file photo)
8 October 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — The main defendant in the long-awaited trial on the 1987 assassination of Thomas Sankara and former president of Burkina Faso, Blaise Compaore, will not be present at the trial when it opens on October 11, 2021,  Burkinabe and French attorneys for Compaore said.

Al-Jazeera reported that the lawyers said the proceedings are "political", and the 70-year-old former leader continually denies being involved.

Sankara was assassinated four years after taking power in a coup led by Compaore, who now lives in  Cote d'Ivoire, where he fled after he was ousted in 2014 during a popular uprising.

Compaore will be judged in absentia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X