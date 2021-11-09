Niger: School Fire Kills At Least 25 Children in Niger

LEEROY Agency/Pixabay
(file image)
9 November 2021
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — At least 25 primary school children were killed after their straw-hut classrooms caught fire in Maradi region, Niger on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Reuters reports that several others were injured during the blaze.

Most of the victims were five or six years old. Three days of mourning have been declared and classes at the school have been suspended.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Niger tries to fix shortages of school buildings by constructing overflow classrooms made of wood and straw.

This incident comes after at least 20 children died in a similar fire in April, prompting an outcry.

According to Reuters, the council of ministers said that following the two incidents, preschool classes must not be held in straw-roof huts.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X