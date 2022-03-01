South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 1, 2022

Cape Town — No Overnight Covid-19 Deaths Since May 2020

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) has reported that for the first time since May 2020, the country recorded zero Covid-19-related deaths in a 24-hour cycle.

Gauteng province continues to record the highest number of new cases, with 318 on Monday February 28, 2022, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 158 cases and the Western Cape with 156 cases.

Interpol Issues Red Notice for Gupta Brothers

Red notices have been issued for Atul and Rajesh Gupta in connection with fraud and money-laundering charges. Notices have not been issued for their spouses.

A red notice is a formal request to members of Interpol to apprehend and hold a suspect pending an extradition process. It will assist South Africa's efforts to extradite the brothers to face trial.

Govt Mulls New Quota System for Foreign Workers

Government will introduce new employment quotas on foreign workers, as well as ban foreigners from starting small businesses in some sectors.

On Monday February 28, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi introduced the National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) and Employment Services Amendment Bill for public comment.

A government statement said "migrants are particularly concentrated in the informal sector - a worrying trend".

Constitutional Court Rules Against Unions Demanding Govt Honour 2020 Wage Agreement

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Constitutional Court has ruled against public sector trade unions in their bid to force government to honour a wage agreement for 2020. It has sided with the Labour Appeal Court, which found that the agreement was unlawful.

Stakes were high - an amount of R75.6 billion in backpay, which unions had hoped the court would order must be paid - as well as a higher salary baseline going forward, for workers.

High Court Suspends Parliament's Order That Malema Issue Apology to JSC Candidate

The Western Cape High Court has granted Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema an order, suspending a parliament directive that he apologise for using an interview of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to ask Judge Elias Matojane about an adverse ruling handed down against his party. Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests, last year ordered Malema to apologise to Matojane for trying to confront him over his ruling, ordering the EFF to pay former finance minister Trevor Manuel half-a-million rand in defamation damages.