South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - April 13, 2022

13 April 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Flood Stricken KwaZulu-Natal

KwZulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is calling on the government to declare KwaZulu-Natal Province a disaster area, after devastating floods this week, that has seen roads and bridges washed away and the collapse of homes and business premises. Thus far, over forty people have lost their lives. President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with Cooperative Governance Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and other government officials, are visiting the province this morning, starting in Pinetown, to assess the damage caused by the devastating floods.  Damage is estimated to run into billions of rand.

Zweli Mkhize cleared of breaching ethics code

The Joint Standing Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests has cleared former health minister Zwele Mkhize of conflicts of interest in the Digital Vibes scandal. Mkhize was suspended from his portfolio at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Allegations against Mkhize included the R150 million given to Digital Vibes, whose owners are close friends of the former minister, for consulting work that was never done, the payment of maintenance work on his home, paid for by Digital Vibes and a car bought for Mkhize's son.

Hello Darkness My Old Friend - Load Shedding is Back Again!

The country has been hit with another round of load shedding after a breakdown at the Medupi power station earlier this week. The breakdown, which was scheduled to be fixed by Tuesday, will now see an extension to the load shedding schedule to Friday, April 15 - the start of the Easter weekend. Eskom says that this is a result of several other station breakdowns.

Man Caught At Home Affairs Office Handing Out Fake Documents

The Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court has heard how a Pakastani national, Afran Ahmed, issued fake passports from a home affairs office, which he was able to access at night. According to reports, he is accused of being the mastermind behind the syndicate issuing passports to foreign nationals. Ahmed appeared in court with  26 others, which included foreign nationals and South Africans. According to a police official, he colluded with  Home Affairs officials to make passports that would be later given to illegal immigrants.  He has been operating his business for the past three to four years from within home affairs offices. The case is continuing.

