South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - April 14, 2022

Cape Town —

Death Toll Rises in Flood-Stricken KwaZulu-Natal Province

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the devastation he witnessed on his visit to the province as a "catastrophe of enormous proportions". The province was battered by heavy rains which led to the washing away of roads, bridges and homes. Over 306 people are reported to have died so far while many are still missing. The province has been declared a disaster area by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, a move that will see an assessment of the damage to infrastructure, businesses and homes and the release of funding for the rebuilding and mopping up operations.

Vodacom Wins Leave to Appeal Payback Amount to Please Call Me Inventor

Nkosana Makate was offered R47 million by Vodacom for his Please Call Me Invention. Judge Wendy Hughes ordered the company's CEO Shameel Joosub to recalculate, saying that Makate may be short-changed for his "brilliant invention". Judge Hughes made it clear in her ruling that the calculations used by Joosub was far too conservative. Judge Hughes this week gave Vodacom the green light to turn to the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn her judgment. Makate said: "We always knew that Vodacom will appeal and we are prepared for the SCA and the ConCourt if needs be." Makate has fought a legal battle against Vodacom for nearly two decades to be fairly compensated for his invention.

Controversial Afrikaans Singer Steve Hofmeyr In Hot Water for LGBTIQ+ Comments

Singer Steve Hofmeyr has been running his mouth again, this time against the LGBTIQ+ community. Now the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating him and demanding R500,000 over his comments. "The commission has determined that the comments, in equating a vulnerable section of society to criminals having sex with 'mice, ducks and dogs' may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to equality and dignity as determined in section 9 and 10 of the constitution," Eastern Cape commissioner Dr. Eileen Carter said. Hofmeyr is no stranger to controversy, having stirred public anger on several occasions in openly racist rants.