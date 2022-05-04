Africa: AU Releases Statement On Al-Shabaab Attack in El-Baraf

4 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa, 3 May 2022. The Chairperson of the Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated by Al Shabaab militants against an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) base in Middle Shabele region, south west of Mogadishu, on 3 May 2022

The Chairperson pays tribute to the Burundian peacekeepers who lost their lives helping to bring peace and stability to Somalia. The Chairperson extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the Government and the people of the Republic of Burundi, and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded as a result of the attack.

The Chairperson reiterates that this heinous attack will not lessen the determination of ATMIS forces and reaffirms the continued and unwavering commitment of the AU to support the Somali Government and people in their pursuit to achieve sustainable peace and security.

The Chairperson further calls on the international community to increase support to the Somali security services and the ATMIS mission commensurate with the security challenges at hand.

