Africa: President Akufo-Addo Receives Africa Peace Award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received an Award for his enormous contributions to the growth and sustenance of peace and freedom in Ghana and on the African continent.

The Africa Peace Award, conferred on the President by the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA), was presented by Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada and Chairman of the International Democrat Union and Mrs Louisa Atta-Agyemang, President of YDUA, at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

A citation accompanied the award read in part: "In recent years it has taken very strong personalities in leadership to foster the rule of law, democracy and media tolerance on the African political landscape. These strong persons continue to serve not only as stewards of the democracy and peace on the continent but the standard of lessons for many young people."

According to the citation, YDUA believed that "honouring the standards of yesterday and today is a critical part of creating the standards of tomorrow."

The Union said from the President's advocacy against human rights violations, his work to repeal the Criminal Libel Law of Ghana and his decision to accept the verdict of the country's Supreme Court after the controversial 2012 elections, "will continue to hang as standards for everyone who puts peace above personal interest."

The YDUA said in recent times, President Akufo-Addo's work to restore peace in the Dagbon Kingdom of Ghana after almost 2 decades of Kingship related conflict, had been celebrated by many, both in Ghana and on the international scene.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Efforts of President Akufo-Addo, according to YDUA, to ensure that Ghana enjoyed peace and stability and the steps to avert the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, was enviable.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who received the award on behalf of President Akufo-Add0, commended the leadership of YDUA for the initiative to organise a High-Level Lecture Series on Governance, to provide information and education to young people to effectively participate in the political and democratic process.

Dr Bawumia said it was refreshing that the maiden edition would have Stephen Harper, who has worked extensively to promote democracy and good governance, during his time as Prime Minister of Canada and as Chairman of the International Democrat Union, as the Keynote Speaker.

Vice President Bawumia expressed gratitude to the leadership of the YDUA for the award and assured them of the President's continued efforts at pursuing programmes and policies that would consolidate the democratic gains in Africa.

"The quest for peace and stability on the continent cannot be toned down; it is an essential bedrock in realising resilient and sustainable societies," Dr Bawumia stated.