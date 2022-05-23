Kenya Out of Cup Contention in Toulouse 7s

Nairobi — Kenya is out of the Toulouse 7s Cup competition after losing two matches in Group B, going down 29-5 to Fiji before falling 36-14 to hosts France on the opening day.

Kenya, who is under the tutelage of new head coach, Damian MacGrath will take on Wales in their last Pool match that will be a dead rubber.

France and Wales have proceeded to the quarterfinals that will be played on Saturday.

MacGrath, who replaced Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu, started his life with Shujaa with a thrashing from Fiji and the second match could not get better, losing to a strong France side.

Against France, despite a sizeable number of Kenyan fans, Shujaa did not rise to the occasion as errors costed them to see the home boys ground six tries against Kenya's two.

Kenya started the match on an erroneous note as fly-half Tony Omondi's kick did not cross over the opponent's line to hand the hosts possession. Shujaa's knock handed France penalty that led to their opening unconverted try.

A perfect set-piece immediately after restart handed France's hat-trick hero Joachim Troubal a try after receiving an offload from Marius Domon to double the scores.

Kenya pulled one back after a brilliant run from Bush Mwale, who spotted a space to breakthrough but was tacked by the solid French defence, but luckily skipper Nelson Oyoo was in support to pick the lose ball and go over for the converted try.

Two minutes later Alvin 'Buffa' Otieno scored the second try, slamming the ball home from a Mwale assist to send Kenya 14-12 ahead into the breather.

The second half belonged to France, who scored four tries thanks to Pauln Riva thanks to Kenya's schoolboy errors.