Gambia: 'Peace Gambia' Conducts 2nd National Peace Conference

The Peace Gambia organisation on Saturday conducted their 2nd national peace conference held at the University of The Gambia (UTG) Law Faculty Auditorium, Kanifing.

The theme of the event was "fostering a progressive Gambia anchored on diversity, inclusion, and patriotism in national development."

Speaking at the event, the former Vice President Isatou Touray, said the event was in the right direction to promote peace in the country, adding that she was happy that the young people are taking the lead.

She said that The Gambia should learn from the challenges of the past to move forward, adding that Gambians should learn to forgive and recognise their diversity.

Halimatou Dibba, political science lecturer at the UTG, during the panel discussion on human rights in the country said that the concept of human rights in The Gambia is attached to institutionalisation of human rights in the country in the past.

"We need to understand that human rights go beyond political rights," she said, noting that people should also consider the economic and social rights in their discussion of human rights.

The political science lecturer said that in upholding diversity, people should desist from taking actions against things they disagree with, while informing the Gambian youth to understand that political participation goes beyond election.

Muhammed Kanyi, another panelist at the event, called for the criminalization of hate speech to promote peace in the country. He added that the joking relationship between tribes can be used as leverage for hate speech in the country, saying it was used in the past.

"There is a need to have policies that ensure people or marginalized communities are part of the system," he added.

He said inclusion widens the door to tap more potential that can provide innovation and development.