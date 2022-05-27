Gambia: Govt to Immediately Suspend Public Officials Implicated in the TRRC Report

According to the Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dawda Jallow, the Gambia government would immediately suspend all public officials that are implicated in the TRRC report.

"We note that certain individuals who have been adversely mentioned by the Commission continue to serve in various areas of the public and security services. The government shall take steps for their immediate suspension from service while we work on a lawful means to effect their dismissal, termination or compulsory retirement as each case may require," Minister Jallow stated.

Jallow reiterated that the implementation of the Whitepaper must be transparent and inclusive with clear timelines and measurable outcomes. He assured that the government is fully committed to the implementation as outlined in the Whitepaper, saying they have been given a unique opportunity to change the trajectory of the country, adding "posterity will judge our actions."