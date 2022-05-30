Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale

30 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Pscu

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family, friends and constituents of Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale who passed away on Sunday night in a grisly road accident.

In his message of condolence, President Kenyatta described the second term parliamentarian as a top legal mind and devoted, progressive leader with an impressive development record.

"It is very unfortunate and painful that we've suddenly lost Mheshimiwa William Kamoti, a progressive and astute leader that represented the people of Rabai Constituency in Parliament with great distinction.

"Mheshimiwa Kamoti leaves behind a strong legacy of development and public service especially in the area of education where he initiated several schools in his constituency," the President eulogised.

The Head of State wished Hon Kamoti's family, friends, relatives and constituents God's grace and comfort as they come to terms with their leader's demise.

"To the family of Mheshimiwa Kamoti, his friends, relatives and the people of Rabai Constituency, may God the Almighty comfort you all at this difficult period of mourning your kin and leader," the President condoled.

Kamoti, a trained lawyer, died just hours after being cleared by IEBC to contest for his Rabai parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket in the August 9th election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X