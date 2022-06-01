Kenyatta Affirms Azimio Support in Madaraka Day Speech as He Urges Kenyans to Vote for Karua

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has gone full throttle to yet again campaign for his preferred successor Raila Odinga, clearly symbolizing the notion that the August 9 political battle is a match between running mates.

President Kenyatta dangled the gender card as bait when he asked the electorate to vote for the Azimio Coalition running mate Martha Karua so as to promote women leadership.

"In August of this year if it's the wish of Kenyan electorate we have a chance of electing a woman and shattering the glass ceiling by assuming the second highest office in the republic of Kenya," said President Kenyatta.

The Jubilee party leader stated that the time was ripe to have women in the top rank of leadership 59 years after independence having participated in liberation of the country from the colonialist.

"If our women were part of the liberation struggle, we owe to them and to us and am proud to be part of that initiative," the head of state stated.

The head of state outlined how his regime in the last ten years has leveraged the appointed in key government position including the making of history following Chief Justice Martha Koome being appointed the first woman in the third arm of government.

"We have three arms of government and one is headed by a woman after 58 years of independence in May 2021 I had the profound honor to be the first president of republic to commence and address with the salutation of Madam Chief Justice Martha Koome," said President Kenyatta.

Women leaders have reaped big in the battle for county seats, with governor candidates settling on them as running mates.

Going by the nominations, the August polls may record an unprecedented number of female candidates for county seats, especially the deputy governorship.

Reports indicating the forthcoming August 9 election is a battle between United Democratic Alliance running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Karua.

The appointment of Gachagua and Karua as the running mates of the two leading presidential candidates set the stage for comparison on who among the two is best suited to lead the Mt Kenya region politically.