Kenya: Catherine Muraga Appointed Microsoft's ADC Managing Director

Nairobi — The African Development Centre (ADC), Microsoft's premier engineering hub, has announced the appointment of Catherine Muraga as its Managing Director effective 01 June 2022.

Catherine, a seasoned IT professional with over 15 years of experience, succeeds outgoing MD Jack Ngare, who has led the ADC since its inception in 2019. She brings a wealth of experience and is well-versed in the IT landscape in Kenya and the region, having worked in a variety of industries such as manufacturing, aviation, and banking.

While welcoming the appointment, Catherine had this to say: "I am excited to be joining the ADC at this particular time and look forward to continuing the tremendous work that has already begun."

Prior to joining Microsoft, she led the Engineering team at Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan and was a member of the bank's Executive Leadership team. She was previously the Director of IT and Operations at Sidian Bank.

Catherine is an alumnus of Columbia Business School Digital Strategies for Business, Oxford University Fintech Programme and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from Africa Nazarene University.

Since its inception in Nairobi in 2019, the ADC has grown to over 450 full-time employees working in areas such as software engineering, machine learning, data science, market research, infrastructure, and much more.

The ADC relocated to its new ultra-modern state-of-the-art facility at Dunhill Towers along Waiyaki Way in March, from Microsoft's office, where it had been hosted for the previous three years. The new facility will house the engineering, design, research, and innovation teams, as well as the Microsoft Garage, an incubation hub established as part of the continent's ongoing efforts to scale tech innovation. It also serves as the home of the Microsoft Africa Research Institute (MARI).