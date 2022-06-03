Kenya: Thugs Break Into Priests Residence, Steal Money, Destroy Property

2 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Kericho — Priests residing at the St Mark Catholic Parish, in Litein, Kericho County woke up in shock after thugs broke into their residence, and left with an unspecified amount of money while they were sleeping.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident that happened on Tuesday night, when the thugs forcefully entered the residence by shattering a window pane while the priests were asleep.

The incident was reported by the Parish Priest Fr Moses Langat.

"In the incident that shocked the priests who were fast asleep in an adjacent room, the thugs also gained entry into the church and vandalised the tabernacle, a liturgical furnishing used to house the Eucharist," a report by DCI stated.

Detectives based in Kericho county visited the scene of the crime and processed them forensically and investigations are ongoing.

