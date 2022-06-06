Kenya: 2022 Rhino Charge Raises Ksh 150 Million for Conservation

Kajiado — The 2022 edition of the Rhino Charge - an annual off-road 4×4 competition held in support of conservation activities has raised Sh150 million, Sh10 million more than last year.

The Rhino Charge competition, which supports the activities of the Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust, was held on Saturday in Mosiro, Kajiado County. A total of 64 teams participated in the competition that attracted sponsorships from numerous organizations and individuals.

Among them was Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through the White Cap beer brand which was the event's Official Responsible Drinking Partner.

Speaking during the event, White Cap Brand Manager Abel Ratemo said that the sponsorship was part of KBL's long-term goal to leverage the motorsport space to advocate for responsible drinking culture through motorsport.

"We are delighted to have participated in this year's event which has no doubt lived up to its expectations. White Cap is a brand that has a strong association with conservation and for that reason, we are happy to have contributed to these efforts by sponsoring this event. KBL is also a responsible company and we take every opportunity we get to remind our consumers of the importance of responsible drinking. Motorsport is a growing sport in Kenya that continues to attract many people, which gives us an opportunity to spread out our messages about responsible drinking. This year's edition has been interesting, that has lived up to its hype and we believe that we have spoken to our audience," said Ratemo.

As part of its involvement in this year's edition, White Cap also sponsored Bush Babes - an all-women team that took part in the competition.

According to Ratemo, the sponsorship for the Bush Babes was part of the brand's commitment to diversity and inclusivity. "We are delighted to have sponsored the Bush Babes as part of our efforts to support diversity and inclusivity, and especially in women in sports that are male-dominated such as motorsport."

The intrepid all-women's team, the BushBabes, have been passionate chargers for more than 11 years now. The team won this year's prestigious Coup Des Dames award, making it the eighth time that they have won the title. They also managed a podium finish in the Unmodified Class during this year's event after successfully completing12 of the 13 set checkpoints.

Since its conception, the Rhino Charge event has raised over Sh1.7 billion towards the conservation of Mt Kenya, Aberdares, and Mt Eburu forests.

Speaking during the event, Rhino Ark CEO Christian Lambrechts, said;

"The conservation efforts of the Rhino Ark have seen Kenyans fundraise and get involved in tree planting campaigns among other conservation efforts. The fence has kept wild animals out of their farms and there is now harmony with the habitat. To date, Rhino Ark has built over 650 km of electric fences and through the fencing programs, over 80,000 families are being protected from the dangers of human-wildlife conflicts."

Rhino Ark's electric fences protect critical mountain forests that are the 'water towers' of Kenya. These mountain forests are vital ecosystems that support the country's economic development and the well-being of most Kenyans.