Kenya: Sakaja Cleared for City Hall Race to Face Igathe

7 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — UDA Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Senator Johnson Sakaja has been cleared to run for the seat by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Sakaja presented his documents for verification at Kasarani Gymnasium on Tuesday and was given clearance by the Nairobi County Returning Officer Albert Gogo

Speaking after presenting his documents, Sakaja assured Nairobi residents that his goverment will work for the people and ensure the delivery of quality services.

"Nairobi residents should avoid looking at tribe when voting. Let's vote for leaders who have the interest of Nairobi at heart," he said.

Sakaja assured his supporters that he will win the Nairobi seat and work for the people in delivering his promises.

"Our march is unstoppable, our faith unshakeable and our victory is inevitable. We must make Nairobi work," he said.

The Senator added "We must restore our city back to its former glory by offering our people, order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all".

Sakaja was accompanied by Langata MP Nixon Korir and his running mate Njoroge Muchiri.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X