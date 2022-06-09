Kenya: KNCHR Demands Speedy Probe on Police Shooting of Protestors in Masimba

8 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for speedy investigations into the killing of four people after police shot indiscriminately at protestors along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway at Masimba shopping center in Kajiado.

The incident happened Thursday, June 2, when locals staged demos to express displeasure with national administration over unresolved human-wildlife conflicts in the area that had resulted in several deaths.

Six people sustained serious injuries.

In a statement demanding a probe on the incident, KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede termed the shootings as unfortunate saying it is unacceptable for uniformed officers to have fired live bullets at protestors who had a just cause.

The commission said the incident should be investigated promptly, thoroughly and impartially.

"It is imperative that investigations are fast-tracked to bring to book the culpable officers," she stated.

Odede also called for an immediate redress, accountability and compensation of the victims of the killings and their families.

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered investigations into the shooting, and dispatched a senior security team led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to deal with the situation, as well as condole with families of the victims.

The elite GSU police unit was deployed to quell protests at Masimba along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway after protestors barricaded the corridor for hours as motorists and transporters watched helplessly.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since opened investigations into the shooting.

