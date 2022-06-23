Kenya: Private Sector Urged to Help Govt Develop Integrity-Based Policies

Nairobi — The Government has called for the private sector input in the development of policies and regulations that underscore integrity in order to promote the country's business reform agenda and subsequently enhance its trade position globally.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the British Chamber of Commerce Kenya (BCCK) and the Department of Business Reforms and Transformation (DBRT) under the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development, Desai reiterated on integrity being the bedrock of trade both in Kenya and internationally.

"While corruption is a global issue, it is a concern that has been raised in our discussions with businesses and international investors. This MoU will create a platform to reaffirm Kenya's commitment to strengthening the business climate," he said.

Desai says greater participation by private sectors in developing policies, legislations and regulations will promote business in the country.

"This will definitely lead, together with the private sector leadership to a more favorable ecosystem as far as business reforms are concerned and therein promote the possibility for innovation and introduction of further avenues for commerce and development," he added.

A survey conducted by BCCK on the Business Integrity Market on the impact of corruption in the private sector found that 66 percent of the respondent companies in Kenya experienced negative impacts on their business from corruption, of whom 37 percent report financial impacts through loss of annual earnings.

Desai was hopeful the MoU will help address the findings of the BCCK survey and involve the private sector in the processes done by the government such as procurement.

"It will also build private sector participation in the digitalization and automation of government services in procurement, revenue collection and cross-border trade," he said.

UK's high commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot noted that improving integrity in business is vital to both Kenya and UK partnership as it will enhance a safer, healthier and prosperous business environment in Kenya.

"The lessons from anti-corruption efforts in the UK and globally show the importance of building coalitions across government and civil society as well as working with reformers to make incremental gains," she said.

BCCK chairperson Sonal Sejpal commended the work done by the British Chamber of Commerce Kenya to come up with substantive recommendations to improve integrity policies and practices, referring to it as a move in the right direction.

"The focus of this MoU is to support the private sector, the government and its development partners in enhancing enforcement and implementation," she stated.