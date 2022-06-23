Kenya: Reggae Star Tarrus Riley Jets in to Headline WRC Koroga Festival

Nairobi — Award-winning and popular Jamaican-American reggae star, Tarrus Riley has arrived in Kenya for the WRC Koroga Festival.

Tarrus and his reggae band arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 10:30 am Thursday, saying he is ready to headline the extravagaza organised by Capital FM.

"My flight was good. It is a pleasure to be in Kenya once again. Kenya is the first place I have been to in Africa. Expect a high-quality concert we are here to celebrate life and love. The pandemic made the whole world lockdown but now we are happy to travel and there is no better place to be than in Africa. I feel nice and comfortable and I am looking forward to seeing people and perform. It is nice to be here. You all need to come to the rally then the concert. Rally first then Riley," he told Capital FM when he landed at the JKIA on Thursday morning.

Tarrus is set to perform at The Gardens on Moi South Lake Road on Sunday.