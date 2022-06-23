Kenya: Koroga Festival Only Event Licensed By WRC Safari Rally as Excitement Builds in Naivasha

Naivasha — Last year's explosive Safari nightlife only seems like yesterday but already the excitement is starting to grow in the lakeside town ahead of the WRC Koroga Festival planned to start Friday.

All the entertainment for rally lovers will be open Friday, where fans will enjoy the thrills when the Safari's Day one dust has settled.

Among the star attractions of the event will be Jamaican reggae star Tarrus Riley who is already in the country for the festival which will see fans come in their hordes.

This year's Safari Rally will coincide with the 30th Koroga Festival, brought by Kenya's pioneer Radio Station Capital FM, at the Garden on Moi South Lake Road, and it's the only event that is sanctioned by WRC.

Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi has cautioned party organisers against using the brand name WRC to publicize their events, noting that it will lead to legal action taken against one that will be found culpable.

"The Koroga Festival in Naivasha is actually the rally village for the WRC Safari Rally. The standards offered in that village will be of the highest order," he said.

"The challenge we are having is that a lot of people are using the brand WRC. I just want to caution them that WRC is a brand is a very protected brand. So, when you begin to party with the WRC brand, you are actually using somebody's brand without authority," Kimathi cautioned.

"We have licenced only one rally village and we as the organisers are associated with only one event which is the Koroga Festival. We have allowed them to hold the WRC Safari Rally Koroga Festival," Kimathi explained.

Kimathi, nevertheless noted that very many business owners have organised functions of parties within their premises.

Organisers are currently on the ground trying to put final touches to preparations of the festival.