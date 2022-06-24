Kenya: IEBC Invites Presidential Candidates for Meeting on Voters Register, Poll Preparedness

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited the four presidential candidates in the August General election for a stakeholders' meeting on the Voters Register.

The electoral commission invited the presidential candidates amidst a number of concerns raised over electoral preparedness.

In a letter sent to Deputy President William Ruto seen by Capital FM News, the meeting which will also be attended by Raila Odinga (Azimio), George Wajacoyah (Roots Party) and David Mwaure (Agano Party) will be held at Windsor.

"The Commission invites you to a presidential candidates consultative meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th June 2022 at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club from 9.00am," the letter read.

IEBC has listed the issue of printed register of voters, election results path and harmonising of campaign schedules for presidential candidates as among key integral issues that will be discussed.

"Please note that you may be accompanied to the meeting by not more than five persons," the letter directed.

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate questioned IEBC's move not to use the manual voter registers as a complementary mechanism to electronic identification of voters.

Odinga has moved to court to question why the poll agency used the rationale saying it will lock out electorate who have a right to exercise their democratic right at the ballot.

Seven civil society organisations moved to court to challenge its decision to do away with the use of the manual voter register.

The groups have asked the High Court to compel IEBC to restore the use of the manual register.

They are seeking an order that the commission "shall in the conduct of the General Election on Tuesday 9th August 2022 provide a manual register of voters in every polling station in Kenya to be used to identify voters in strict compliance with the provisions of Regulation 69(1)(e) of the Elections."