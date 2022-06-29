Kenya: TVET Student Enrolment Shoots Up in Trans Nzoia

Trans Nzoia — Trans Nzoia county government has realized encouraging student enrollment in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres following sustained awareness campaigns.

County Education and ICT Chief Officer Susan Ndera made the remark on Saturday when she addressed a training session at Kitale Vocational Training Centre.

Ndera cited negative publicity, ignorance and negative attitude as among leading reasons, which had adversely affected enrolment of students at TVET institutions in the County.

According to the CO, the County currently boasts of a student population of about 3,500 from a paltry 800 in 2013 in all the 31 TVET centres spread across the County.

"There is no gainsaying that TVET institutions, the world over, play a significant role by equipping learners with skills-oriented education, which enables them to fit well within the dynamic world of employment," observed Ndera.

Urging learners who have completed primary and secondary education to develop and enrich individual skills, the official emphasized the TVETs institutions provided numerous competency based short as well as long courses including hairdressing, plumbing, building technology, food and beverage and electrical engineering among others.

"In terms of skills development, the TVETs are purely hands-on. Tutors and students spend very little time on the coursework in theory with the bulk of it going toward practical sessions," explained Ndera.

The CO revealed the devolved unit had allocated 30 percent of its Elimu bursaries toward students in TVETs as a way of boosting student enrolment as well as ensuring none of the learners missed classes due to fees challenges.

She called on parents and guardians with children who did not join Form One to admit them for TVET training in order to help the young ones acquire significant skills, which will see them realize future dreams.

"To this end am calling upon the Ministry of Education and local administration to help in identifying the children who are at home for such to get an opportunity to enhance their education," she appealed.

Ndeda thanked the National Government for regular capitation grants allocated to students in the TVETs.