Liberia: Gender Ministry Conducts Anti-SGBV Toll-Free Awareness

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says it has begun massive community awareness on a toll-free Anti-Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGVB) Call Number in several communities in Montserrado County.

In the coming days, the number 116 will be used as an alternative means through which the public can report cases of sexual and gender-based violence, child abuse/labor, trafficking, and child neglect.

That also includes cases of missing child/children, exploitations in schools and workplaces as well as maternal emergencies.

'This exercise is intended to educate the public on the importance of utilizing the 116 number when the need arises", says Assistant Minister for Children and Social Protection Maminah Carr-Gaye.

Earlier, she said the awareness that was launched recently to help educate the public on how to use these Toll-free Anti-Sexual Gender-Based Violence Call Numbers is two-fold: a broad approach and a narrow approach.

The narrow approach is a 30-day awareness intended for only Montserrado and its environs, while the broad approach is intended for the rest of the 14 counties.

Assistant Minister continued that the team for the ongoing exercise is "using a Call Center Approach to Combat Violence Perpetrated Against Women and in Liberia."

Already the Ministry has conducted awareness in Duala, Redlight, Sinkor and other parts of Monrovia. Editing by Jonathan Browne