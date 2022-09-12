Liberia: Cummings Calls for Integrity and Honesty in Public Officials

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Mr. Alexander Cummings has urged Liberians to demand more public officials, higher standards of integrity, honesty and commitment in the discharge of their duties for which they are handsomely being paid monthly salary by taxpayers.

Cummings said public officials in government are duty-bound to work assiduously with transparency and dedication in creating a conducive environment that will enable citizens to achieve their maximum potential in life.

He said services being rendered by public officials are not free, and therefore Liberians must insist they fix the country to create opportunities that will help better the lives of the thousands trapped in extreme suffering and poverty.

Cummings spoke Sunday, September 11, at the 4th graduation exercise of the Atlantic Vocational Training Institute in Clara Town, Bushrod Island.

Forty-five students were awarded certificates after completing a seven-month training in Interior Decorations, Pastry, Cosmetology, Nurse aid and Journalism.

The Atlantic Vocational Training Institute, established in 2018, by a Liberian, Roland Kamara, a Mandela Washington fellow, is situated in a densely populated slum community in Clara Town, Bushrod Island.

Cummings stressed the importance of education, hard work, sacrifice and greater degree of faith in God, in achieving set goals and maximizing our potential for better life.

He told the students that knowledge or education acquired whether it's vocational training, can never be taken away, and must disabuse their minds that wishful thinking will give them the desired good life.

Cummings urged Liberians to resist the culture of impunity and break away from the centuries-old ways of doing things if we are to change Liberia for the betterment of all its citizens