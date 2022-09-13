Liberia: Chief Prosecutor Resigns

Liberia's Chief prosecutor late Monday Resigned following his suspension which was triggered by a Sanction by the US. Treasury for corruption.

Sayma Syrenius Cephus was the country's Chief prosecutor.

As a result of that, President George Manneh Weah, has accepted the resignation of Solicitor General, Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephas with immediate effect.

"The Solicitor General of Liberia, Cllr Sayma Syrenius Cephas, former National Port Authority Managing Director, Mr. Bill Twehway and former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel F. McGill were suspended by the President following United States' Treasury Department. He thanked the president for allowing him to serve in his government," the statement said.