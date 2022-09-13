Liberia: Mcgill Resigns As Minister of State

12 September 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Multiple sources close to the presidency have informed FrontPageAfrica that Minister of state Nathaniel McGill has tendered his resignation following the U.S. Treasury Sanctions and subsequent suspension.

President has accepted the resignation, According to the Executive Mansion.

McGill, who served as the chief of office staff of the President, is among three top officials of the Weah-led government that were sanctioned by the U.S. government in August for their alleged involvement with public corruption. The Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Bill Twehway and the Solicitor General, Cllr. Syma Syrennius Cephus, were also suspended.

McGill in an interview with Al Jazeera recently said the sanction has damaged his reputation. He maintained his innocence and said he believes someone gave the United States government the wrong information when they were sincerely looking for information.

"I don't think the American people hate me, but I think somebody may have told them something when they were genuinely trying to find facts. Somebody may have told them the wrong information," he said.

He said, "The truth is there are people out there who are using my name; maybe it was the wrong McGill. Go on Facebook, they put there Nathaniel F. McGill, Minister of State, we've reported this to the police, the press has reported on this and people have been arrested. There are people out there doing these things and they think it's me."

McGill insisted he has never been involved with any form of corruption and therefore looks forward to the law taking its course in proving the allegation leveled against him.

He said he is willing to bear the full weight of the law if it is established that he was involved with corruption. He again called for an investigation into the allegations raised by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

