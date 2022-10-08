Tanzania: Zanzibar on Track to Eliminate Malaria By 2027, Says Minister

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR is fully committed to work with development partners to make the Isles free from malaria by 2027, Health Minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, has vowed.

Mr Mazrui said the goal was intended to contain the problem in all parts of Tanzania so that citizens and visitors could no longer be worried about the disease.

Mr Mazrui spoke of the health goal during an official closing of the President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) Impact Malaria and Okoa Maisha Dhibiti Malaria (OMDM)' projects and the launching of 'Tanzania Malaria Case Management (TMCM)' project, which is a continuation of the anti-malaria campaign in the country.

"We have made tremendous and admirable achievements in the war against malaria, we thank our partners for the support. The 2022-2027 TMCM project will accelerate our struggle to make Zanzibar malaria free area, with great hope to extend to the mainland," Mr Mazrui said.

He emphasized on the need to sustain measures and that all people have a key role to play in ensuring that the target is met as planned.

Ms Anna Hoffman, Deputy Director of Health at the USAID-Tanzania, cited improved capacity of Zanzibar to offer high quality malaria diagnosis and treatment as among achievements.

"As we celebrate four years of achievements in the fight against malaria, I am honored to launch our new project, Tanzania Malaria Case Management (TMCM)," she stated.

Implemented by the Population Services International (PSI) Tanzania, the TMCM activity will continue and build on the activities implemented by PMI Impact Malaria and OMDM.

The TMCM activity will partner with the Zanzibar government to move towards the long-term goal of malaria elimination.

"Under TMCM, PMI will support malaria case management and malaria in pregnant women through quality improvement initiatives, malaria surveillance, entomological monitoring, and the implementation and monitoring of other drug-based interventions," Ms Hoffman said.

She stressed that through close collaboration with the people, institutions, and government of Zanzibar, the US government has committed to pursuing the same level of cooperation and partnership with ZAMEP and civil society organisations to strengthen health systems to amplify Tanzania's efforts to end the disease which is preventable.

Dr Salum Slim, Director of Preventive Services and Health Education in the Health Ministry, commended the launch of 27-million US dollar TMCM project for Zanzibar and the Mainland.

When the project started in 2005 malaria prevalence rate was at 31 per cent but reduced to 0.1 per cent, currently.

ZAMEP Manager Dr Mohamed Ali said over the past 16 years, the ministry of health in Zanzibar has benefited from the PMI support in the efforts to eliminate malaria.