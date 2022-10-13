Gambia: Police Preliminary Findings Reveal 50k Bottles of Contaminated Baby Syrups

12 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

According to a statement on the Police preliminary investigation report into the death of 69 children in The Gambia, investigations so far revealed that Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company was granted permission to import medicines and medical-related products in The Gambia, while ordered a total quantity of 50, 000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups .

"Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Limited ordered a quantity of 15, 000 bottles of makoff baby cough syrups of 100ml, 15, 000 bottles of magrip and cold syrups of 100ml, 10, 000 bottles of promethazine baby syrups of 100ml, and 10, 000 kofexmalin baby cough syrups of 125ml. Thus amounting to a combined total of 50, 000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups," Police statement revealed.

Police further revealed that the deaths of these children are associated with four contaminated Indian-made baby syrups bearing the names Lakoff baby cough, maghrib, and cold, promethazine syrup, and kofexmalin baby cough syrups imported in the Gambia by Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Limited.

"It is established that from the aforesaid sum of 50, 000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups, 41, 462 bottles have been quarantined/seized by MCA, and 8, 538 bottles remained unaccounted for."

In addition to these important revelations, Police statement said their investigation team has also identified pending issues to be clarified with required evidential material and justifications.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X