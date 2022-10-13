Gambia: Police Preliminary Findings Reveal 50k Bottles of Contaminated Baby Syrups

According to a statement on the Police preliminary investigation report into the death of 69 children in The Gambia, investigations so far revealed that Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company was granted permission to import medicines and medical-related products in The Gambia, while ordered a total quantity of 50, 000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups .

"Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Limited ordered a quantity of 15, 000 bottles of makoff baby cough syrups of 100ml, 15, 000 bottles of magrip and cold syrups of 100ml, 10, 000 bottles of promethazine baby syrups of 100ml, and 10, 000 kofexmalin baby cough syrups of 125ml. Thus amounting to a combined total of 50, 000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups," Police statement revealed.

Police further revealed that the deaths of these children are associated with four contaminated Indian-made baby syrups bearing the names Lakoff baby cough, maghrib, and cold, promethazine syrup, and kofexmalin baby cough syrups imported in the Gambia by Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Limited.

"It is established that from the aforesaid sum of 50, 000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups, 41, 462 bottles have been quarantined/seized by MCA, and 8, 538 bottles remained unaccounted for."

In addition to these important revelations, Police statement said their investigation team has also identified pending issues to be clarified with required evidential material and justifications.