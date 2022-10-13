Gambia: Mothers Blame Govt Amid Children Deaths

Amid a spat of controversial statements from Gambians due to the deaths of 69 children linked to Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), mothers have spoken to this medium, blaming The Gambia government for failure in protecting the citizenry.

Louise S.A. Taylor, a mother of one, in an interview stated that she couldn't describe how she felt upon seeing the news of children's death, saying it is "terrifying and devastating." Mrs. Taylor is still wondering how she protects her child, if the contaminated medicines are still available in the pharmacies.

"We don't trust living in The Gambia now because it feels like a suicidal mission. The food we consume, medicine and even the water we drink are slowly killing us before our time."

Madam Taylor indicated that the government they have entrusted with their safety has showed numerously that they don't care. She, therefore, joined everyone in calling for "Justice for 69 Children."

Salama Njie, the country director of WANEP and a mother of two, also stated that the incident is heartbreaking for any parent to see such happening in the country, adding that those responsible must be held accountable.

"It is pure negligence and recklessness to allow medications that do not meet WHO guidelines and engaging a company that has no track record but only manufacture drugs for The Gambia. Why allowing untested drugs into our country?" she quizzed.

As a concerned citizen, she assured to join other Gambians to seek justice for 69 children to demand justice for the innocent lives.

Raki Jallow, a mother of three, also disclosed that she felt that it is heart breaking to see babies die as a result of negligence on the side of the authorities that imported those medications into the country without proper scrutiny. He said those responsible should be held accountable for the lives lost.

"No child deserves to die while undergoing treatment that was meant to cure them."

Aji Fanta Bonjang, a mother of four and a teacher, expressed disappointment at the government of The Gambia for negligence and allowing drugs that led to the deaths of its own people into the country. She, however, called on the Ministry of Justice to work together with the health minister in order to bring perpetrators to justice.