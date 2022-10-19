Ghana: Government Denies President Akufo-Addo's Involvement in Galamsey Activities

The government has described as false, malicious and without basis a publication alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was actively engaged in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Information, said the government's attention "has been drawn to a video published and circulated by Onua TV on October 17, 2022, titled 'Nana Addo is actively involved in galamsey - Captain Smart', in which one Godsbrain Smart alleges that President Akufo-Addo is actively involved in illegal mining activities.

Signed by the Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, the statement down rightly denied the allegation, adding: "the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has never been and is not involved in galamsey."

The press release further stated that the alleged "publication impugns the character and integrity of the President and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining."

"The content propagated in the video is false, malicious and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism;" the statement said.

The video, according to the press release, was intended to court disaffection for the government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country.

However, the Information Ministry assured of the government's commitment to the fight against illegal mining is unwavering.

Notwithstanding, the statement said the government would refer the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication. However, it was imperative to note that the aforementioned action was "without prejudice to government's right to seek further legal action against Mr Smart, Onua TV and Media General."

The government, the statement said, was concerned about the spread of disinformation and misinformation, "clothed under the pretext of journalistic discretion and free expression. This does not bode well for our democracy."

"We will continue to hold Media General in high esteem and urge them not to compromise their standards for validating information, ethical practice, and avoiding conjecture in the presentation of facts," the statement said.