Ghana: Arrest People Who Destroy the Environment - Deputy Lands Minister

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker has charged the public to arrest illegal miners whose activities are causing irreparable damage to the environment.

The Deputy Minister, who said this during a stakeholders' sensitization engagement against illegal Mining at Beppo in the Western Region on Wednesday, asserted that the 1992 constitution empowers citizens to arrest all persons whose actions are detrimental to the nation.

He condemned the destruction of the community's river, a tributary of the Ankobra, by galamsey operations and urged citizens to speak up against illegal mining.

Mr Mireku Duker called on the chiefs and residents to action while pleading with them to ensure an immediate end to all forms of illegal mining activities.

He explained that the government was not opposed to small-scale mining but rather seeks to rid the industry of detrimental activities, adding that the government provides a variety of alternative livelihoods for people who choose not to engage in illegal mining.

"Because of greed, we are destroying our country and our future. It's a shame. It's a shame that some of our chiefs have sat aloof for our river here to get destroyed. It's sad and shameful. Because of gold, we are destroying the river that feeds into the Ankobra. We must all be responsible.

"Large-scale mining companies in Ghana employ about 30,000 people but small-scale employ about one million Ghanaians so I'm completely against banning small-scale mining. My government is also against banning small-scale mining. What is important is that we mine responsibly and protect it so that it helps us and does not kill us.

"If our chiefs and the general public agree to resist any form of illegal mining, there is no way anyone can do it. Our constitution permits citizen arrests. You don't have to be a police officer to arrest someone who is doing something harmful to the country. We all have to come together and agree that irresponsible small-scale mining must stop now. Let's all do this for our community and the country," he said.

The Chief Inspector of Mines at the Minerals Commission, Mr Kofi Adjei educated the public on the dire consequences of illegal mining on health, the economy and society.