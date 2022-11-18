Africa: 2022 Qatar World Cup - Could This Be Africa's Time?

analysis

With the 2022 Qatar World Cup only days away, various teams have already unveiled their squads, and football fans eagerly await the action. Even the competition regulars who didn't qualify for the competition, like Nigeria, will be closely following the action, hoping an African team will bring home the international trophy.

Most African fans are still hopeful that an African country will claim the first ever world cup trophy, although regular competitors like Nigeria will be absent. However, the Nigerians will be rallying behind their fellow Africans, cheering for qualified teams like Tunisia, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Senegal. That explains why the 2022 Qatar worldwide is touted as earth's greatest show.

Cameroon is among the favorite African teams as they'll be making their eighth World Cup competition in Qatar. Following their incredible performance in Italia 90, the west African nation has struggled to make a huge impact in recent world cups after failing to go past the group stages over the last five tournaments. The five-time continental champions are dreaming of following the footsteps of the legendary Roger Milla's team that dominated many competitors in Italy in 1990.

Back in Italy, Cameroon reached the World Cup quarter-finals and led the would-be semifinalists, England, at a certain point during the quarter-finals. But will the current generation of the Indomitable lions match the performance of their predecessors, or will they make another quick exit in the group stages?

This year, the indomitable lions will be facing Serbia, Switzerland and Brazil in Group G. Unfortunately, Neymar and company are the favorites to dominate the group but don't underestimate the Indomitable Lions desire to break their poor world cup form.

For Tunisia, their new manager Jalal Qaderi will lead their sixth appearance at the world cup this year after taking over from Mondher Kebaier. Unfortunately, Tunisia has yet to make it past the knockout stage in all their five appearances. But will this tournament mark the end of Tunisia's disappointments? France, Australia and Denmark are all lined up ahead of them, and the services of players like the brilliant Kylian Mbappe and Christian Eriksen will offer a stern test unlike any other.

On the other side, Morocco is seen as one of the strongest African teams, with plenty of stars competing for their sixth run. A lot will depend on the performance of PSG fullback Achraf Hakimi, but he should get support from the likes of EPL's Sofaine Boufal and Ayoub Al Kaabi, who plays in Turkey. However, they're in the tough Group F that features the Luca Modric-led Croatia, Kevin de Bruyne's Canada and the football powerhouse Belgium.

As for Senegal, football fans hope they'll repeat the performance displayed by the 2002 World Cup team. The team seems highly determined to claim the first world cup trophy in the continent following their performance during the African cup of nations. Senegal will be participating in the world cup for the third time, going against the tournament favorites the Netherlands, Ecuador and Qatar in Group A.

Ghana will also be participating in the world cup for the third time and has advanced to the group stages over the last two times. While Ghana might not be star-studded, the Black Stars have exciting players in their lineup, and they hope to get past the tough Group H that features Portugal, Uruguay and Portugal.