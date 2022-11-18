Africa: Mane Down - Senegal Loses Striker Sadio Mane to Injury

Senegal's World Cup hopes were dealt a huge blow when it was announced that striker Sadio Mane will not form part of the team in Qatar, reports EWN.

Mane injured his shin while playing for Bayern Munich, and underwent an operation where "a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula", according to his club.

The Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso announced that Mane's improvement "is not as favorable as we imagined" before saying the African Footballer of The Year would not play in their opening World Cup match against the Netherlands on November 21.