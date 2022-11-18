Africa: Mane Down - Senegal Loses Striker Sadio Mane to Injury

RFI/Pierre René-Worms
Ghana skipper André Ayew (file photo).
18 November 2022
allAfrica.com

Senegal's World Cup hopes were dealt a huge blow when it was announced that striker Sadio Mane will not form part of the team in Qatar, reports EWN.

Mane injured his shin while playing for Bayern Munich, and underwent an operation where  "a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula", according to his club.

The Senegal team doctor  Manuel Afonso announced that Mane's  improvement "is not as favorable as we imagined" before saying the African Footballer of The Year would not play in their opening World Cup match against the Netherlands on November 21.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.