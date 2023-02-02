Kenya: No Title Talk Yet for 'Fully Armoured' Kenya Police, Says New Coach Baraza

Nairobi — Kenya Police FC head coach Francis Baraza says the team is not inclined towards talking about the Premier League title, despite being one of the most in-form teams over the last 10 matches.

Under Baraza, who took charge of the team just a few games after the season started, Police have been on a roll and have lost only one game over the last outings, winning six and drawing three.

"For me, we just want to take one match at a time. We are not talking about the title. It is too early for that. We want to take each game and treat it like a final and then look at the next. Early in the season we lost three matches and we want to try and recover those points by ensuring we beat the teams ahead of us," the tactician said.

He added; "We are working very well and there is a great partnership between the technical bench and the playing unit and that is why we are picking good results."

Police are currently placed fifth in the standings with 21 points.

They have already beaten two of the teams on top of them in the table, beating league leaders Nzoia Sugar 2-0 while last weekend, they thrashed defending champions Tusker FC 3-0.

ON Wednesday, they showed their mettle with a five-star performance, hitting relegation fighting Mathare United 5-0 with a brace from Clifton Miheso and a goal each from Elvis Rupia, Duke Abuya and Clinton Kinanga.

Miheso scored the first with a curling effort after changing passes with Abuya on the right. Rupia should have added another from the penalty spot after he was hacked down inside the box, but his kick was saved by Brian Olang'o.

Miheso doubled his lead with a shot on his weaker right foot from inside the box before he assisted Abuya for the third just before halftime.

Rupia made amends for his penalty miss with the fourth goal just after the hour mark, then Kinanga put the icing on the cake with a tap in from Lesley Otieno's cross three minutes to full time.

"We played really well and I am happy with the performance of the players. We gave in a good performance and it is because of the hard work we are putting in from the training ground to the matches. We have had a very congested fixture but the payers have really given a good account of themselves," said the tactician.

Police's next assignment will be against Bidco United at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.