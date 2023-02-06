South African Artists Bag Grammy Award - South African News Briefs - February 6, 2023

South African Artists Bag Grammy Award

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman have won the award for Best Global Music Performance in the Global Music category for their hit song Bayethe at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, reports SABC. In his acceptance speech, Bantwini said: "I just want to say, we are coming from Africa, South Africa. And this moment right here to anybody who's in Africa just proves and affirms that every dream is valid." This is the first time Zikode and Bantwini win a Grammy. This is Kellerman's fourth nomination and his second Grammy. Their win follows hot on the heels of last year's Grammy win by DJ Black Coffee in the Best Dance Electronic Category, reports SABC. South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted the prestigious awards. Friends and fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the trio.

Ramaphosa Asks Mabuza to Stay On 'Until Modalities of Departure Finalised'

The office of the Presidency has revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked his deputy, David Mabuza, to remain in his position until such time as "the modalities around his departure are finalised", reports News24. This comes after Mabuza spoke for the first time publicly at a family funeral in Mpumalanga, telling congregants that he had informed Ramaphosa that he had resigned as deputy president of the country. Mabuza was not elected as an official or National Executive Committee member at the ANC's national congress in December.

Eskom Advertises for CEO Amid Unending Power Cuts

Power utility Eskom has published an external ad for its Group Chief Executive (CEO) position. The top position is set to become vacant in two months after current CEO André de Ruyter's last day in office on March 31, 2023. The advertisement posted on its website said that the CEO's key responsibilities would include creating a high-performing organisation with a culture that maintains the highest ethical and governance standards. The minimum qualification required to apply for the position is a postgraduate degree in engineering, business administration, or economics. The closing date for applications is Monday, February 27, 2023, and the new CEO is expected to take office from April 1. According to IOL, "the power utility is currently going through its worst bouts of load shedding in history and has targeted five key priorities to ease power cuts, including a 24-month generation recovery plan and securing funds to purchase the diesel used to run emergency units".

Tributes Pour in for Slain Soccer Player Oshwin Andries

Condolences continue to pour in for Stellenbosch FC and SA U20 defender Oshwin Andries . According to IOL, the 19-year-old Cape Town-born soccer player's life was cut short days before his 20th birthday. He was stabbed incessantly with a sharp object during a get-together in Klapmuts. Oshwin succumbed to his wounds, exactly six days after the attack, in the arms of his mother. The Stellenbosch Football Club's official Twitter account posted a tribute to the late defender, saying that his talent and commitment to the game would never be forgotten.

