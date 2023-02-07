Nigeria: APC Hails Singer Tems On Clinching Historic Grammy Award

6 February 2023
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for winning a Grammy award.

Tems was announced on Sunday as a Grammy award winner for featuring alongside Drake on 'Wait for You' by Future in the 'Best Rap Melodic Performance' category.

The party sent a congratulatory message via its official Twitter handle on Monday.

It wrote: "Congratulations Tems @temsbaby (Temilade Openiyi) on Grammy award -a 1st for a female Nigerian artiste.

"Tems won the award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song "Wait for U" featuring Future and Drake".

Tems has become the second female Nigerian and also the second Nigerian artiste in contemporary times to bag the Grammy after Sade Adu clinched the award in 1986.

Burna Boy who lost in the 2022 award categories won the Grammy in 2021.

