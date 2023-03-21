Nigeria: APC's Umar Bago Wins Niger Governorship Election

Umar Bago of the APC polled 469,896 votes to defeat Isah Liman-Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 387,476 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Umar Bago of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday's governorship election in Niger State.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Academics, University of Abuja who is INEC Returning Officer, Clement Alawa, announced the results of the election on Monday in Minna.

Mr Alawa, a professor, said Mr Bago polled 469,896 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isah Liman-Kantigi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 387,476 votes.

He said Joshua Bawa of the Labour Party (LP) and Ibrahim Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 3,415 and 3,378 votes, respectively.

The returning officer said the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 2001 votes, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 1,746 votes, followed by Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) with 992 votes.

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) got 969 votes and Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 908 votes.

He said that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) garnered 665 votes, Action Alliance (AA), 471 votes, Young Progressives Party (YPP), 445 votes, Allied People's Movement (APM), 351 votes, Action Peoples Party (APP), 167 votes while Accord scored 140 votes.

Mr Alawa said the total registered voters in the state were 2,698,344, while the total accredited voters stood at 899,488.

He said the total valid votes were 873,020, the total rejected votes, 16, 936 and the total votes cast, 889, 950.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 4,950 polling units in the state, spread across 274 wards in 25 Local Government Areas. (NAN)