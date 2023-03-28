Kenya: Kibra, Mathare Gangs Attack Several Journalists Covering Azimio Protests - Steal Valuables

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Knife-wielding gangs in Nairobi's informal settlement Kibra and Mathare attacked several journalists who covered Monday's Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition protests.

In the brazen attack by the gangs, they stole the scribe's equipment and their mobile phones among other valuables.

The gangs did not spare the international journalists either.

Citizen Television confirmed that their journalists had been attacked by the gangs and their vehicle also destroyed.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome had on Sunday declared the Azimio protests illegal.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga however, vowed to proceed with the protests which have witnessed pockets of violence in some of his stronghold regions.

