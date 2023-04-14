Ethiopia: Finance Minister Calls Up On American Companies to Invest in Ethiopia

Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide called up on American companies to invest in Ethiopia.

He also expressed a brighter window of growing Ethio-US business and investment collaboration.

The minister made the remark at the Ethio-US Business Forum held in Washington D.C on Wednesday.

The forum brought key Ethiopian and US investors and corporate leaders to explore the abundant investment potentials in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's Finance Minister mentioned a wide range of measures taken by the government such as the national ease of doing business initiative, the revised commercial law, the newly launched public-private partnership program, comprehensive privatization and liberalization program.

He reaffirmed Ethiopia's determination to bring sustainable peace, stability and economic development.

Ethiopian Investment Commissioner, Lelisse Neme presented the conducive investment opportunities in Ethiopia including mining, agro-processing, construction, energy, tourism, technology, and manufacturing.

She said that this is high time to invest in Ethiopia emphasizing the government's multifaceted incentives.

Ethiopia's ambassador to the USA, Ambassador Seleshi Bekele, on his part expressed the Embassy's readiness to support investment and trade flow through promoting opportunities that exist in Ethiopia, brokering knowledge that magnify and facilitate investment, and also providing better services for investors.

President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa, Florizelle Lizer reassured her offices unwavering commitment to link US investors with Ethiopian counterparts and facilitate an increasing US investment in Ethiopia.

Several participants expressed their satisfaction by the forum content and commit for more investment in Ethiopia.