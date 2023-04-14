Ethiopia: Ethio-U.S. Investment, Business Forum Held in Washington D.C

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) in collaboration with the Ethiopian embassy in the US held an Ethio-US investment and business forum in Washington, D.C.

Ethiopian high-level delegation engaged potential investors and EIC Commissioner Lelise Name delivered a presentation on the diverse investment opportunities Ethiopia can offer to the US investors.

A bilateral discussion and B2B has also been held with potential investors that showed keen interest to explore Ethiopia's market and investment opportunities.

Both sides emphasized the need to further strengthen investment and business partnerships between the two countries, according to the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

The commissioner also invited the investors to participate in the InvestEthiopia 2023 forum to be held from the 26th to the 28th of April in Addis Ababa.