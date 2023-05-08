South Africa: Late Rapper AKA Among Top Winners at the Metro FM Music Awards

Even in death, the late hip-hop artist, Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, continues to make an impact in the entertainment industry.
According to News24, AKA was among the big winners of the night at the Metro FM awards.
He was nominated in six categories and scooped four awards, including Best Hip-Hop Artist, Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist, and Best Collaboration for his song with Nasty C.
His mother Lynn Forbes, father Tony Forbes, and seven-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes, took to the stage to accept the accolades on his behalf.
Lynn thanked his family, friends, and fans for their constant support. "Kiernan, you make us so proud. You were in this very same city in 2011 for your first Metro FM awards. To the family friends and everybody that's been there to support Kiernan, thank you so much."
AKA, and his long-time friend, Tebello Motsoane were shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10, 2023. Investigations into their murders are still ongoing.
See the full list of winners here:
Artist of the Year – AKA
Best Afrosoul – Pop Song – Zuko SA – Andikalibali
Best Amapiano Song – Deep London – Hamba Wena
Best Collaboration Song – AKA feat. Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)
Best Duo or Group – Inkabi Nation
Best Female Artist – Makhadzi
Best Gospel Album – Pastor Lungi Ndala – Victorious Praise
Best Hip-Hop Artist – AKA
Best House Song – SKYE WANDA – AMAZWI
Best Jazz Album – Nduduzo Makhathini - In The Spirit of Ntu
Best Kwaito/Gqom Song – Dj Tira – Sikilidi
Best Male Artist – AKA
Best Male Video – Dj Tira – Sikilidi
Best New Age R&B Artist – MOE
Best Viral Challenge – Deep London feat Boohle – Hamba Wena
New Artist – CocoSA
Best Styled Artist – Musa Keys
Dr Esther Mahlangu Lifetime Award - Mafikizolo
Song of the Year – Betusile Mcinga – Ngena Noah
Africa Award – Waters (Namibia)