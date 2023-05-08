South Africa: Late Rapper AKA Among Top Winners at the Metro FM Music Awards

Even in death, the late hip-hop artist, Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, continues to make an impact in the entertainment industry.

According to News24, AKA was among the big winners of the night at the Metro FM awards.

He was nominated in six categories and scooped four awards, including Best Hip-Hop Artist, Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist, and Best Collaboration for his song with Nasty C.

His mother Lynn Forbes, father Tony Forbes, and seven-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes, took to the stage to accept the accolades on his behalf.

Lynn thanked his family, friends, and fans for their constant support. "Kiernan, you make us so proud. You were in this very same city in 2011 for your first Metro FM awards. To the family friends and everybody that's been there to support Kiernan, thank you so much."

AKA, and his long-time friend, Tebello Motsoane were shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10, 2023. Investigations into their murders are still ongoing.

See the full list of winners here:

Artist of the Year – AKA

Best Afrosoul – Pop Song – Zuko SA – Andikalibali

Best Amapiano Song – Deep London – Hamba Wena

Best Collaboration Song – AKA feat. Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)

Best Duo or Group – Inkabi Nation

Best Female Artist – Makhadzi

Best Gospel Album – Pastor Lungi Ndala – Victorious Praise

Best Hip-Hop Artist – AKA

Best House Song – SKYE WANDA – AMAZWI

Best Jazz Album – Nduduzo Makhathini - In The Spirit of Ntu

Best Kwaito/Gqom Song – Dj Tira – Sikilidi

Best Male Artist – AKA

Best Male Video – Dj Tira – Sikilidi

Best New Age R&B Artist – MOE

Best Viral Challenge – Deep London feat Boohle – Hamba Wena

New Artist – CocoSA

Best Styled Artist – Musa Keys

Dr Esther Mahlangu Lifetime Award - Mafikizolo

Song of the Year – Betusile Mcinga – Ngena Noah

Africa Award – Waters (Namibia)