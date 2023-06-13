Nigeria: Akpabio Emerges Senate President, Defeats Yari

Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged the 10th President of the Senate after defeating Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

The lawmakers-elect had earlier commenced voting on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, in the build-up to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Senator Ali Ndume nominated Senator Godswill Akpabi, after reading the biography of the former Akwa Ibom governor.

Akpabio's nomination was seconded by Senator Olamilekan Solomon Yayi from Ogun state.

Similarly, Senator Ishaku Abbo nominated Senator Abdul Aziz Yari as Senate President.