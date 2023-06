The nomination process for the position of the Deputy Senate President has commenced.

Senator-elect Dave Umahi has nominated Jibrin Barau and he is currently reading his citation.

He was seconded by Senator Saliu Mustapha from Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Senator Barau Jibrin accepted his nomination as the deputy Senate President.

There was no other nomination and the Clerknof National Assembly declared him as the deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate.